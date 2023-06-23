Kerala govt to use legal provisions to cull dangerous stray dogs

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the alarming rise in stray dog attacks, the state government has decided to invoke legal provisions to kill dangerous strays. The government will make use of Section 133 (f) of CrPC which empowers district magistrates to issue orders to “destroy, confine or dispose of dangerous animal”.

A high-level meeting attended by LSG Minister M B Rajesh and Animal Welfare Minister J Chinchurani also decided to cull terminally ill or mortally wounded strays. Rajesh said people who have complaints related to strays can approach the district magistrates, who can give orders under the Section to address the issue. He said the district magistrates can take appropriate action on the plaints. However, Rajesh said the government will take strict action against people who kill dogs by violating the law.

The government decision comes close on the heels of a tragic incident in which stray dogs mauled an 11-year-old boy to death in Kannur on June 11. Several stray attacks were also reported in the subsequent days. The government move, however, has not gone down well with animal lovers who claim that no Section can supersede the existing ABC rules.

State to move HC seeking relaxation in ABC Rules

Latha Indira, secretary of People for Animal (PFA), said the ABC Rules, 2023, clearly state that byelaws or Acts of the state or local bodies will stand only if ‘it contains provisions less irksome to the animal than those contained in these rules’. She said the animal welfare organisations will move the court if euthanasia is not done as per ABC Rules.

“The law permits only the killing of animals that are terminally ill or incurably wounded. This can be done with the permission of ABC monitoring committees. The government needs to do many things on the ground before taking such an extreme step. A large number of local bodies are yet to form ABC monitoring committees. The state-level committee meetings are not held on a regular basis.

We need sustainable and long-term plans to address the issue. Eliminating or killing dogs will only create a void in our ecosystem that will backfire in many other ways,” said Latha Indira. The high-level meeting also decided to approach the High Court demanding relaxation in the ABC Rules, 2023.

Addressing the media, Rajesh said the rules are hard and impractical to comply with and will sabotage the efforts of the government to manage stray dogs. He said the rules mandate the appointment of an experienced veterinary doctor who has done a minimum of 2000 sterilisation surgeries.

Animal Welfare Board former member M N Jayachandran, however, termed the minister’s argument baseless. “If the authorities had implemented ABC Rules 2001, the state wouldn’t have faced any of these stray dog issues. Now, they are again trying not to implement ABC Rules. Nothing is being done for the welfare of animals,” said Jayachandran.

25 more ABC centres

Minister Chichurani said 25 more ABC centres will start functioning in the state, of which 15 will become operational soon. The construction of 10 centres will begin immediately, she said.

Invoking law

Section 133 (f) of CrPC empowers district magistrates to take decisions to ‘destroy, confine or dispose of dangerous animal’, based on evidence

