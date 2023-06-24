A panchayat’s goal in Kerala to become hub of legal organ donors

Ajith Kannan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kottur panchayat in Kozhikode is setting an example in organ donation with its ambitious mission to make the local body an organ donors village. The initiative, intended to promote organ donation among the public, will be executed in a phased manner in collaboration with the Community Development Society of Kudumbashree Mission.

As many as 5,000 people, including elected members, staff of the local body, Kudumbashree members and their families, will sign consent forms pledging to donate their organs. Kottur panchayat president C H Suresh said the civic body came up with the initiative considering the significance of organ donation. The project aims to make people aware of the importance of organ donation, which can save many lives.

“As part of the initiative, a massive awareness programme to encourage people to voluntarily donate their organs will be carried out. For its effective implementation, a coordination committee under the chairmanship of the panchayat president has been formed. An awareness programme will be conducted in all wards of the local body in the coming days.

The project has already received a positive response. In the first phase, which will conclude on August 15, we will collect consent forms from 5,000 people,” said Suresh. The local body plans to submit the forms to Mrithasanjeevani, Kerala Network of Organ Sharing on August 15 at an event. The Kudumbashree members will also be reaching out to people to help them fill out forms and submit them to Mrithasanjeevani.

