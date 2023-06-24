Home States Kerala

Digital resurvey close to one lakh mark in Kerala

The new digital resurvey has covered over 90,000 hectares of land and will cross one lakh hectares in two weeks.

Published: 24th June 2023

By M S Vidyanandan
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new digital resurvey has covered over 90,000 hectares of land and will cross one lakh hectares in two weeks. The first phase, having 200 villages, would be completed in a few months.

“Crossing one lakh hectares would be a milestone. It would boost our confidence to complete the entire exercise in the targeted four years’ time. Compare this with the previous resurvey using Electronic Total Station (ETS, survey equipment) that started in 2000. Its coverage was about 75,000 hectares in 22 years,” said a source in the Survey Department.        

Over 90% of the new digital resurvey is done with the Real Time Kinematic (RTK) Rover machine, an advanced equipment. The rest of the area, remote places lacking internet connectivity, is surveyed using Robotic Total Station, another type of equipment.

Surveying in 87 villages in the first phase is done on a priority basis and would be completed before August 1. Fifteen villages have completed the survey and notified the draft map under Section 9(2) of the Kerala Survey and Boundaries Act, 1961.

The notification gives one-month time for the landowners to raise complaints. “Complaints are being addressed, and every effort is taken to prepare error-free maps. The next step is to notify the final map under Section 13 of the Act. Afterwards, it will be handed over to the Revenue Dept,” the source said. The survey equipment is purchased in a phased manner. At present, the department has 1,000 RTK Rover and 200 RTS. “Purchase order has been placed for another 500 RTK Rovers. The survey’s pace will increase when they are put to use,” the officer said.

Second phase

The department has identified the 200 villages to be covered in the second phase. All assembly constituencies and taluks are given representation in the second phase. Districts will switch to the second phase as and when they complete the first phase.

