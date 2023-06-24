Former SFI leader arrested in fake degree certificate case

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Kayamkulam police arrested former Students Federation of India (SFI) leader Nikhil Thomas, for allegedly submitting a fake degree certificate for MCom admission, from Kottayam KSRTC bus stand in the wee hours of Saturday.

He had been absconding for the past five days after the Kayamkulam police registered a case for cheating and forgery. A team led by station house officer (SHO) Mohammed Shafi took Nikhil into custody from the Kottayam bus stand at around 12.30 am. The police are also trying to find the people who allegedly helped Nikhil to evade police arrest.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Nikhil told the police he was cheated by a friend working abroad who helped him secure a fake degree certificate. The friend allegedly assured him that it was an original certificate issued by Kalinga University and collected Rs 2 lakh for the certificate. According to sources, the police are likely to arrest the friend of Nikhil Thomas in the case.

Nikhil secured MCom admission at Kayamkulam MSM College by producing a fake degree certificate. He studied BCom at MSM College during 2017-20. However, he did not clear the exam. Later, he joined the MCom course in the 2021-23 batch at the same college in January 2022 with a 2017-20 BCom certificate from Kalinga University, Raipur.

The fake degree certificate controversy has put both the CP and SFI in a tight spot after the allegation that Nikhil Thomas was admitted to the college based on the recommendation of a CPM leader. Following the row, MSM College suspended Nikhil pending an inquiry on June 19. Two days later, Kerala University cancelled his MCom registration and eligibility certificate issued to him.

Nikhil was Kayamkulam area secretary of SFI and Kayamkulam Market branch committee member of the CPM. He was expelled from both organisations following the allegations.

