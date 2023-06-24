INC’s new directive has nursing aspirants in dilemma in Kerala

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A recent directive of the Indian Nursing Council (INC), basing enrolment to the BSc nursing course for the 2023-24 academic year on entrance examinations, is seen as having an adverse impact on the aspirations of many from Kerala.

According to the notification issued in April, candidates seeking admission to the programme will only be admitted if they clear the entrance examination conducted by state governments, universities, or state common entrance cells. Officials believe that the new rule will particularly affect students from middle-class and lower-middle-class families.

The Kerala government has yet to decide on holding entrance exams for the BSc nursing course, as has been mandated by INC. The decision has also made it challenging for students planning to pursue the course in neighbouring states. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have opted to admit students based on NEET scores or their own entrance exams.

Stakeholders warn that students who do not adhere to INC’s directives may encounter registration issues. Poly Thomas, the father of an aspiring nursing student from Alappuzha, expressed concern over the situation. He said that although the state government is yet to decide on the entrance examination, students aspiring to study in neighbouring states are also facing uncertainty.

Prior to the notification, nursing colleges outside Kerala believed they could admit students who had appeared for the NEET exam. However, they are now stating that the INC requires candidates to pass NEET, according to Bijumon K J, another parent. Another challenge faced by these students is the disparities in the admission process of neighbouring states. Karnataka has already conducted the common entrance examination, while Andhra Pradesh has chosen NEET eligibility. The principal of a nursing college in Andhra Pradesh, speaking anonymously, mentioned that they received numerous applications from candidates from Kerala, but only four qualified for admission under the new directive. Karnataka has started admitting students based on rankings in its entrance test.

Concerned parents have expressed frustration, stating that their children are unable to seek admission in neighbouring states or feel confident about studying in Kerala. They question whether joining for the course will guarantee INC registration, which is required for jobs abroad. Nursing has been a profession that has supported many families in the state, and parents are worried about the impact of these changes.

When contacted, Health Minister Veena George said the state government has presented its case to the INC. “Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have also made representations to the INC. The admissions in Kerala will be based on marks obtained by students in their Plus-Two examinations,” the minister told TNIE. Minister Veena expressed concern that when considering NEET scores, students from underprivileged families who were unable to afford coaching may be at a disadvantage. She emphasised the need to address the issue and ensure a fair process for all aspiring students. Failure to comply with the combined admission test or admission guidelines prescribed by INC may result in problems with reciprocal registration for students.

Trouble in the offing

The Kerala govt has yet to decide on holding entrance exams for the BSc nursing course, as has been mandated by INC.

Decision has made it challenging for students planning to pursue courses in neighbouring states. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have opted to admit students based on NEET scores or their own entrance exams

WHAT INC’S NEW RULES SAY

A notification dated April 2023 states that all students of the BSc nursing programme for the academic year 2023-24 will be admitted only if they meet the qualification criteria of an entrance examination conducted by state governments, universities, or state common entrance cells. Students currently pursuing the course without having passed or appeared in the combined admission test conducted for course admission, or without following the admission guidelines prescribed by the council, may encounter difficulties in obtaining reciprocal registration.

KOCHI: A recent directive of the Indian Nursing Council (INC), basing enrolment to the BSc nursing course for the 2023-24 academic year on entrance examinations, is seen as having an adverse impact on the aspirations of many from Kerala. According to the notification issued in April, candidates seeking admission to the programme will only be admitted if they clear the entrance examination conducted by state governments, universities, or state common entrance cells. Officials believe that the new rule will particularly affect students from middle-class and lower-middle-class families. The Kerala government has yet to decide on holding entrance exams for the BSc nursing course, as has been mandated by INC. The decision has also made it challenging for students planning to pursue the course in neighbouring states. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have opted to admit students based on NEET scores or their own entrance exams.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stakeholders warn that students who do not adhere to INC’s directives may encounter registration issues. Poly Thomas, the father of an aspiring nursing student from Alappuzha, expressed concern over the situation. He said that although the state government is yet to decide on the entrance examination, students aspiring to study in neighbouring states are also facing uncertainty. Prior to the notification, nursing colleges outside Kerala believed they could admit students who had appeared for the NEET exam. However, they are now stating that the INC requires candidates to pass NEET, according to Bijumon K J, another parent. Another challenge faced by these students is the disparities in the admission process of neighbouring states. Karnataka has already conducted the common entrance examination, while Andhra Pradesh has chosen NEET eligibility. The principal of a nursing college in Andhra Pradesh, speaking anonymously, mentioned that they received numerous applications from candidates from Kerala, but only four qualified for admission under the new directive. Karnataka has started admitting students based on rankings in its entrance test. Concerned parents have expressed frustration, stating that their children are unable to seek admission in neighbouring states or feel confident about studying in Kerala. They question whether joining for the course will guarantee INC registration, which is required for jobs abroad. Nursing has been a profession that has supported many families in the state, and parents are worried about the impact of these changes. When contacted, Health Minister Veena George said the state government has presented its case to the INC. “Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have also made representations to the INC. The admissions in Kerala will be based on marks obtained by students in their Plus-Two examinations,” the minister told TNIE. Minister Veena expressed concern that when considering NEET scores, students from underprivileged families who were unable to afford coaching may be at a disadvantage. She emphasised the need to address the issue and ensure a fair process for all aspiring students. Failure to comply with the combined admission test or admission guidelines prescribed by INC may result in problems with reciprocal registration for students. Trouble in the offing The Kerala govt has yet to decide on holding entrance exams for the BSc nursing course, as has been mandated by INC. Decision has made it challenging for students planning to pursue courses in neighbouring states. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have opted to admit students based on NEET scores or their own entrance exams WHAT INC’S NEW RULES SAY A notification dated April 2023 states that all students of the BSc nursing programme for the academic year 2023-24 will be admitted only if they meet the qualification criteria of an entrance examination conducted by state governments, universities, or state common entrance cells. Students currently pursuing the course without having passed or appeared in the combined admission test conducted for course admission, or without following the admission guidelines prescribed by the council, may encounter difficulties in obtaining reciprocal registration.