Kerala Congress president Sudhakaran held after 7-hour interrogation, released on bail 

KOCHI: State Congress president K Sudhakaran was on Friday arrested in a cheating case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. The crime branch recorded the Congress leader’s arrest after questioning him for more than seven hours at its office in Kochi.

The Kannur MP was later released as the High Court had granted him interim anticipatory bail in the case. Crime branch officers said Sudhakaran did not cooperate with the interrogation and gave evasive answers to several questions. He has been directed to appear for interrogation whenever required, they said.

Speaking to reporters after interrogation, Sudhakaran rubbished the allegations against him. “The investigation team only wanted to know some facts from me. I am fully confident that there is no evidence with the police to prove me guilty in court. This is what I realised from today’s interrogation,” he said.

Sudhakaran said he will not hide anywhere and will fight the case in the courts as he has high regard for the judiciary.

‘I haven’t accepted bribe in my entire political career’

The crime branch had earlier arraigned Sudhakaran as the second accused in the cheating case. As per the complaint, Monson — the first accused — duped six businessmen of Rs 10 crore between 2017 and 2020. Monson allegedly showed them fake bank accounts, claiming that his funds were stuck in legal tangles, and that once these are cleared, he would pay them high returns.

The complainants alleged that Sudhakaran was present at Monson’s house when they handed over the money. They claimed that Monson told them that Rs 10 lakh was given to the Congress leader as a bribe to facilitate the release of his blocked funds.

On Friday, Sudhakaran, accompanied by Congress leaders, reached the crime branch office at Kalamassery around 11 am. He had made all arrangements to execute the bail in case of arrest. The crime branch team led by the SP questioned the Congress leader based on the evidence gathered and the statements of the complainants.

Prior to the interrogation, Sudhakaran said he is not afraid of anything as he doesn’t feel any guilt. “If there is any evidence, let it come out. We will deal with it properly. From my conscience, I am saying that I have not committed any misdeed. I did not misuse anyone. I haven’t accepted bribes in my entire career. That is my political ethics,” he said.

Sudhakaran was released on bail after presenting solvent sureties equivalent to the bond of Rs 50,000 as directed by the High Court. IG G Lakshman and retired DIG S Surendran are the other accused in the case. The CB, which filed a chargesheet in the case against Monson, has questioned 28 witnesses and seized 18 documents in connection with the case.

