More trouble lurking for Sudhakaran

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The arrest of state Congress president K Sudhakaran may lead to further trouble as some senior leaders within the Congress believe that he should have resigned on moral grounds before facing questioning by the Crime Branch. They point out that in a similar situation, Congress general secretary K K Abraham resigned when he was arrested in the Pulpally bank loan fraud case.

The party office-bearers and members of the Political Affairs Committee are already discontented due to the lack of party meetings. Certain leaders in the state leadership were aware of the possibility of Sudhakaran’s arrest. This is the first time in the party’s history that a KPCC president was arrested.

“While Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate officials in Delhi for the National Herald case, it’s important to note that Sudhakaran’s arrest is not related to the misappropriation of party funds. Instead, it pertains to a fraud case where he has been accused of negligence. While Sudhakaran may be innocent in the Monson Mavunkal case, it is expected that as a leader, he should have upheld party decorum,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE.

However, there is another prominent section within the leadership that believes the party has consolidated its position with Sudhakaran’s arrest. “The rebel group leaders had planned to go to Delhi to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge against the leadership. But ever since the Monson case and the vigilance case against Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan came up, the leaders rallied behind the top leaders showing their unity,” said a top Congress leader.

The rank and file of the party are angered by Sudhakaran’s arrest, and the party has called for a statewide black day on Saturday. The upcoming days are expected to witness intense verbal sparring and conflicts between the government and the Opposition.

