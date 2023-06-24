Mutiple challenges on its way, but Congress on track to fight back in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The arrest of Congress state president K Sudhakaran has opened up a new war front for the Opposition Congress. Despite being caught off guard by the unexpected turn of events, the Congress is all set to fight back.

The UDF believes that it can leverage the arrest of the KPCC president to expose the Left government’s ‘vindictive actions’ against the Opposition. This development has reinvigorated the Opposition’s efforts to target the CPM and the Left government. The Congress is gearing up for both a legal and political battle in response to the arrest.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan strongly criticised the government for the arrest, alleging a political conspiracy behind it. Describing it as a dark day in the state’s democratic history, Satheesan affirmed that the government would not succeed in silencing the Opposition through such tactics.

“The UDF and the Congress will resist any attempts to falsely implicate leaders who criticise the government or raise corruption allegations,” Satheesan said. He further accused Pinarayi Vijayan of mirroring the actions of Narendra Modi, claiming that this government operates out of fear. Satheesan asserted that Congress would continue to expose the corruption and anti-people policies of the Pinarayi government.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala characterised the arrest as politically motivated, orchestrated according to the directives of the CPM. “The government, which has been tarnished by corruption, seeks to divert public attention through such theatrics. If they believe they can silence the Opposition with these manoeuvres, Pinarayi and M V Govindan are living in a fool’s paradise,” he said.

What next?

CPM choses not to comment on arrest

The CPM has decided to adopt a non-partisan stance regarding the arrest of one of its main political opponents. The party leadership has chosen not to make any political statements, even in the face of provocation. They have refrained from demanding the resignation of K Sudhakaran from the post of the Congress state president.

The CPM leadership is well aware that calling for his resignation immediately would only strengthen his position within Congress. Hence, the CPM has adopted a wait-and-watch approach. The party’s position is that the law should take its course, and the party itself is not involved in the matter. If any statements criticising Sudhakaran arise from Congress or from external sources, the CPM believes it would work in their favour.

By arresting Sudhakaran, despite him being granted bail by the court, the government and the CPM have raised significant moral questions about the leadership of Congress and UDF. The arrest of a KPCC president in connection with a financial fraud case, along with a leader of the opposition who is under vigilance scrutiny, has momentarily provided the LDF with an advantage.

