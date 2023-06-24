Home States Kerala

One more dengue death reported in Kerala

Medical college superintendent Nisha P M said, “The boy had been suffering from fever for six days before coming to the hospital.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  A 13-year-old boy died due to dengue fever at the Government Medical College, Chazhoor, on Friday, increasing the concerns over the rapid spreading of fever. Dhanishk, a native of Chazhoor, was admitted to the medical college on June 21 with a high fever and was on ventilation support since admission. He had symptoms including a high fever, vomiting, diarrhoea and decreased platelets.

Medical college superintendent Nisha PM said, “The boy had been suffering from a fever for six days before coming to the hospital. As per the report, he was lethargic and extremely weak at the time of admission. Dhanishk’s condition worsened on Thursday night and he breathed his last in the wee hours of Friday. His lab test results came out positive for dengue fever.”

Dhanishk was a student of SNMHSS, Chazhur. The close relatives of Dhanishk’s family said that his parents had taken him to a doctor when he first experienced fever and he was given medicines too. “However, even after six days, the fever didn’t subside following which he became weak,” said a relative.

