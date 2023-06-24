Home States Kerala

PMLA Court grants bail to Swapna Suresh in LIFE Mission case

Following a summons, Swapna and Sarith appeared before the court and subsequently filed bail petitions, as is customary in criminal cases after the charge sheet is  filed.

Published: 24th June 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh (Photo | PTI)

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In response to the opposition of the bail petition by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Ernakulam Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) asked the agency why it had not arrested Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in the LIFE Mission case.

The Special Court, on Friday, granted bail to Swapna Suresh and her co-accused, Sarith P S. It is worth noting that the same question had been raised by the High Court earlier.

Following a summons, Swapna and Sarith appeared before the court and subsequently filed bail petitions, as is customary in criminal cases after the charge sheet is filed. The defence counsel assured the court that both accused individuals would not flee and would appear whenever required by the court or the investigation officer.

The ED opposed the bail petitions of both accused individuals. In response, the court questioned why Swapna had not been arrested by the ED despite the presence of sufficient evidence against her. The court also inquired about the arrest of former bureaucrat M Sivasankar. The ED’s counsel claimed that Sivasankar was arrested because he failed to cooperate with the investigation, while Swapna and Sarith had been cooperative.

The court decided to grant bail to Swapna and Sarith, imposing certain conditions such as obtaining permission before leaving the country and cooperating with the investigation officer. The court also conducted a video conference with Sivasankar and another accused individual, Sandeep Nair, who were connected from jail.  Their judicial custody term was extended until August 5. The court will soon proceed to frame charges against the accused. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIFE Mission case Swapna Suresh PMLA Court
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp