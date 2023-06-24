Politicians will continue to call shots in varsities

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Politically-backed syndicate members will continue to call the shots in universities despite their excessive interference in varsity affairs coming under a cloud, of late.

The government has shot down a key recommendation of the ‘commission for Reforms in the higher education sector’ to drastically reduce the number of non-academic members in university bodies such as the Senate and the Syndicate.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu told TNIE that drastic changes in the existing structure of the senate and syndicate, as suggested by the commission chaired by academic Shyam B Menon, would not be implemented. However, she agreed that the ‘over-politicisation’ of universities should be discouraged.

“The current composition of the senate and syndicate of universities, that are representative of a wide cross-section of society, would be lost if these bodies have members only from the academic field,” Bindu said. She added that academics may not be entirely well-versed in the administrative aspects of the university and may falter during key decision-making occasions.

The Shyam B Menon commission had recommended limiting the size of the syndicate in universities to 15 members and proposed only two “eminent thought leaders” representing fields other than academics in the apex body. At present, the syndicates in various universities are dominated by politically-backed members who toe the line of their respective political parties.

The commission had also recommended replacing the senate in universities with a pruned ‘Board of Regents’. The main task given to the Board was to approve the annual report of the university. The panel also proposed that the Board should “stay clear of the day-to-day governance and administration of the university.” The minister, who took exception to the usage of the ‘feudal’ term ‘regents’, termed the recommendation as ‘impractical’.

“We had conducted numerous workshops to discuss the commission’s recommendations. The board of regents' proposal was not well-received during the deliberations,” Bindu said. She stressed that a university is not an isolated entity and it needs representation from society which the present Senate system ensures. However, limiting the number of members in varsity bodies could be considered, she said.

Bill likely in next assembly session

The minister said that other major recommendations of the Shyam B Menon Commission, for which the government had already given the green signal, would be incorporated in an upcoming Bill. “The Bill, expected to be tabled in the next assembly session, is aimed at amending the rules governing various universities so as to incorporate the recommendations that have been okayed by the government,” she said.

Shyam B Menon panel

