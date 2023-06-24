Home States Kerala

Secret life of Kerala YouTuber continues to baffle residents of his home village

“No, please don’t mention the names of the parents. They have been suffering because of him,” he said.

Published: 24th June 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Mrz Thoppi

YouTuber ‘Mrz Thoppi’

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  It was quite baffling to find residents of his native Bikkiriyan Parambu, in Mangad, near Kalliasseri, trying to distance themselves from Muhammad Nihad. Even a local political activist, who was willing to share details of the controversial Youtuber, popularly known by his alias, ‘Thoppi’, seemed to be mostly in the dark about his early life.

Like most others, the only key detail he seemed to possess involved Thoppi being thrown out from school for stealing money from his father, a peon at the same school. 

“No, please don’t mention the names of the parents. They have been suffering because of him,” he said. Being a disciplinarian, Nihad’s father threw him out of the house for his wayward behaviour. After his eviction from a CBSE school when in class 9, Nihad was admitted to a government school. “But he didn’t complete his SSLC, having discontinued his studies,” said the political functionary, who did not want to be named. 

“It was his mother who supported his studies. But he got into bad company and started drifting away from his family. He always felt far from normal and never got along with people. This is a trait he inherited from his family, who never enjoyed a cordial relationship with the people of their area and always kept themselves aloof,” he said. 

“It was during the pandemic that Nihad started influencing the youth and young kids through his videos with objectionable content. We came to know about his growing stature as a Youtuber only recently. It is then that we realised that most of his fans are minors,” he added. “Then, one day we heard that he had moved to Kochi to live with his friends.” 

According to Satheeshan Neyyan, CPM Mangad branch secretary who lives near Nihad’s home in Bikkiriyan Parambu, though he was aware of his activity, he never thought the content the Youtuber produced would be so objectionable. 

ALSO READ | Controversial Kerala YouTuber Mrz Thoppi arrested

Nihad is the elder of two brothers and his mother is a homemaker. 

“The family is religiously devout but keeps their distance from other residents, said Satheeshan. The family had moved from Kannur some 15 years ago and bought a house near Mangad Juma Masjid. “There was an issue some 12 years ago, and the party had backed the boy as we thought he was forced into making the mistake,” he said. Since the family is not very sociable, many people in the area don’t even know them, the CPM leader added. 

On Friday, Kannapuram police registered a case against Thoppi for posting a video with sleazy dialogue.

ALSO READ | Mrz Thoppi not lone bad apple in cyberspace

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala YouTuber Mrz Thoppi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp