Central ministry team visits Kudumbashree units to study best practices for women empowerment

The team members also interacted with Kochi Metro managing director Loknath Behra and Kudumbashree neighbourhood group members.

Published: 25th June 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The officials of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Saturday visited various Kudumbashree units to study the best practices implemented for women empowerment under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM). The team comprising Joint Secretary Rahul Kapoor, NULM director Madhu Rani Teotia, PM SWANidhi director Shalini Pandey and others visited the Kudumbashree Initiative for Business Solutions-(KIBS) at Kochi Metro and Water Metro.

The team also paid a visit to Samridhi Hotel at Kochi corporation run by Kudumbashree which serves affordable meals at Rs 10. The team members also interacted with Kochi Metro managing director Loknath Behra and Kudumbashree neighbourhood group members.

The officials from other states visited the cluster-level activities and convergences implemented by urban local bodies at Thrissur corporation, the Women’s Food Court in Thrissur and women enterprises in waste management at Kunnamkulam municipality.

The team also visited the City Livelihood Centre at Guruvayur municipality and the Kudumbashree Premium Food Court. On the last day of the National Workshop on ‘Innovative Approach Towards Urban Poverty Alleviation’, two Technical Sessions were held on ‘International Best Practices in Urban Poverty Reduction’ and ‘Convergence for Inclusive Urban Livelihoods’.

TAGS
Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs NULM
