Home States Kerala

Grama panchayat president dies in accident in Kerala

The vehicle in which the panchayat president and his colleagues were travelling overturned three times in the impact of the collision.

Published: 25th June 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: E P George, president of Ramamangalam grama panchayat, died in a road accident that occurred in Kollam on Friday night. The accident took place at Kalluvathukal, Kollam, around 10.45 pm when he was going to Thiruvananthapuram in his official vehicle. The jeep collided with a KSRTC bus bound for Kozhikode on the national highway.

The vehicle in which the panchayat president and his colleagues were travelling overturned three times in the impact of the collision. George died on the spot. Meanwhile, a goods lorry which was trailing the bus also rammed into the bus. Three employees of the panchayat, including the driver, sustained injuries in the accident. Panchayat employees Suraj, Shaimon and Sreeraj were the injured.

After police inquest, the body was taken to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for post-mortem. After the post-mortem, the body was brought to Ramamangalam panchayat office for the public to pay their last respects. The funeral will be held at St George Jacobite Syrian Church, Karukappilli, near Kolenchery, at 2 pm on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road accident
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp