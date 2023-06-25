Grama panchayat president dies in accident in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: E P George, president of Ramamangalam grama panchayat, died in a road accident that occurred in Kollam on Friday night. The accident took place at Kalluvathukal, Kollam, around 10.45 pm when he was going to Thiruvananthapuram in his official vehicle. The jeep collided with a KSRTC bus bound for Kozhikode on the national highway.

The vehicle in which the panchayat president and his colleagues were travelling overturned three times in the impact of the collision. George died on the spot. Meanwhile, a goods lorry which was trailing the bus also rammed into the bus. Three employees of the panchayat, including the driver, sustained injuries in the accident. Panchayat employees Suraj, Shaimon and Sreeraj were the injured.

After police inquest, the body was taken to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for post-mortem. After the post-mortem, the body was brought to Ramamangalam panchayat office for the public to pay their last respects. The funeral will be held at St George Jacobite Syrian Church, Karukappilli, near Kolenchery, at 2 pm on Sunday.

