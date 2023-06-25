Home States Kerala

Include safe sex education in curriculum: Kerala HC to government

The court had granted permission to terminate the pregnancy, but the case has been pending before it.

Published: 25th June 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Kerala High Court

Representational image of Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Observing that an incident in which a minor girl was impregnated by her brother won’t repeat in our society in the future, the Kerala High Court has directed the state government to think about including ‘safe sex education’ in the curriculum of schools and colleges.

The court also expressed concern over the rising number of child pregnancies, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan observed that “this happened because of the lack of knowledge about safe sex. Minor children are in front of ‘Internet’ and ‘Google searches’. There is no guidance for the children. The government should constitute a panel, if necessary, to study the issue and think about including ‘safe sex education’ in the curriculum.

The court made the observation when a plea filed by the father of a 15-year-old girl seeking to terminate seven-month-old pregnancy, who was impregnated by her brother, came up for hearing. The court had granted permission to terminate the pregnancy, but the case has been pending before it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Safe sex Kerala High Court
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp