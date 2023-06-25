Include safe sex education in curriculum: Kerala HC to government

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Observing that an incident in which a minor girl was impregnated by her brother won’t repeat in our society in the future, the Kerala High Court has directed the state government to think about including ‘safe sex education’ in the curriculum of schools and colleges.

The court also expressed concern over the rising number of child pregnancies, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan observed that “this happened because of the lack of knowledge about safe sex. Minor children are in front of ‘Internet’ and ‘Google searches’. There is no guidance for the children. The government should constitute a panel, if necessary, to study the issue and think about including ‘safe sex education’ in the curriculum.

The court made the observation when a plea filed by the father of a 15-year-old girl seeking to terminate seven-month-old pregnancy, who was impregnated by her brother, came up for hearing. The court had granted permission to terminate the pregnancy, but the case has been pending before it.

