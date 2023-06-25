Home States Kerala

Kerala court grants bail to Vidya in forgery case

The prosecution said that Vidya admitted that she had prepared a fake experience certificate.

Published: 25th June 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

K Vidya

K Vidya

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Mannarkad Munsiff Court has granted bail to K Vidya, who is accused in a certificate forgery case, when she was produced before the court after two days of police custody.  The case against Vidya is that she prepared and submitted a fake experience certificate while applying for a guest lecturer’s job in RGM Government College, Agali.

While granting bail, the court directed Vidya to furnish two personal sureties of Rs 50,000 each. The court also directed her to surrender her passport before the court and   not to leave Kerala for two months.  She should not influence witnesses or investigating officials. She was also directed to be present before the investigating officials every fortnight on Saturdays.

The prosecution said that Vidya admitted that she had prepared a fake experience certificate. When the court asked whether the seal has been recovered, the prosecution said  she destroyed the original one after the police registered a case.

Vidya Forgery case
