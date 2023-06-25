Police assault fruit vendor from Kollam in Kerala for ‘breaking wind’

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: In an incident of alleged police brutality, a 39-year-old wayside fruit vendor from Kollam was assaulted by officers who accused him of breaking wind in public.Punalur native Riyas, the sole breadwinner of a family, comprising his cancer-survivor father, mother, wife, daughter and elder sister, is now undergoing treatment for blood clots on his legs, thighs and hips. Following a complaint filed by Riyas, the Punalur police have started an investigation.

According to Riyas, the incident occurred around 10.30pm on the night of June 13. “I was waiting for my fruit consignment truck near Shaji Hotel at Chemmanthoor, Punalur. I was having dinner. Suddenly, a vehicle of the police control room pulled up, and three officers started beating me up without any provocation. When I questioned their action, they accused me of breaking wind in their presence and continued to assault me. As I was worried that my daughter won’t be able to bear to see me in the condition that I was, I went to the house of a relative of mine as soon as the officers left,” said Riyas, recounting the ordeal to TNIE.

The next day, Riyas sought medical treatment at Punalur Government Taluk Hospital. The blood clots have severely impacted his mobility and he continues to undergo treatment at the hospital.Riyas said the officers also abused him verbally. They even threatened him with false arrest if he dared to report the incident. The assault has put his livelihood and the well-being of his entire family at risk.

“Riyas is our only hope. His father is a cancer survivor. I too have some medical issues. He’s the sole breadwinner of the family. Now he’s unable to even go to the bathroom without assistance. What should we do now? How will we survive?” lamented Maindeen Beevi, Riyas’ mother.

Meanwhile, a video of Riyas recounting the horrendous incident has been doing the rounds on social media. His family alleges that there is pressure on them to withdraw the complaint filed with Punalur police.

A devastated Riyas expressed his anguish: “My life is in tatters. I was the sole provider for my family, and now I am left in this condition, burdening my loved ones. The police are attempting to sweep the entire incident under the carpet. I am at a loss of what to do.”

Punalur police have initiated a probe. Inspector Rajesh Kumar, who is leading the inquiry, said, “The three officers were with the control room. But they have denied assaulting Riyas. Nevertheless, considering the gravity of the accusation, we have commenced a thorough investigation. We will submit a report soon with the Punalur DySP,” he said.

