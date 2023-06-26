Home States Kerala

Cash crunch cripples excise department’s probes in Kerala

“The working of the excise crime branch that’s responsible for probing big cases having inter-state connections is also being affected."

Published: 26th June 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

money

Image used for representational purposes

By Shan AS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The excise department that spearheads operations against the drug rackets is being bogged down by a fund crunch prompting the former to shoot off a letter to the state government seeking immediate intervention to resolve the crisis.

Sources said there have been instances of petrol pumps not refuelling excise vehicles due to mounting arrears and the officers responsible for probing cases having inter-state connections have curtailed their journeys outside the state due to fund paucity.

“The working of the excise crime branch that’s responsible for probing big cases having inter-state connections is also being affected. If a team is required to be sent to a nearby state, say Karnataka, it requires a minimum of Rs 60,000 to 75,000. The crime branch is now conducting such journeys selectively. In big cases only they do the travel and otherwise, they keep it pending,” said a source.

Even in most of the cases where they are allowed to travel, it’s the team members who pool in money to meet the expenses. They later submit the bills for reimbursement. But the sad part is there have been bills submitted in 2021 that are still uncleared.

“The excise sleuths have been spending out of their own pockets to travel to various parts of the country. They are forced to do that so that the probe does not get crippled,” said a senior officer. An officer in the excise commissioner’s office said the fuel arrears often gets delayed by a year or so in some cases. 

The financial hurdle, the officer said, has not prevented the department from conducting domestic operations. The excise in the first five months this year has registered about 46000 cases of which 2700-odd cases pertained to drug peddling.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drug racket Excise department
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp