Congress leaders plotted against Sudhakaran, says Balan

“This ensured that the case was revived,” Balan told a TV channel. It should be noted that all the complainants are Congressmen.

Senior CPM leader A K Balan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Senior CPM leader A K Balan on Sunday alleged that it was certain Congress leaders who prodded the petitioners to move the High Court seeking a direction to the police to speed up probe on their complaint against state president K Sudhakaran.

“This ensured that the case was revived,” Balan told a TV channel. It should be noted that all the complainants are Congressmen. Some senior Congress leaders incited them to approach the HC. “Then why do you want to put the blame (for raking up the issue) on Pinarayi Vijayan?” he wondered.

Some Congress leaders expect the party to return to power in 2026. They have already set their eyes on the chief ministership, and want to sabotage the chances of other senior leaders. That’s why they prodded the complainants to go against Sudhkaran, Balan said. 

Sudhakaran was arrested by the crime branch in a cheating case involving Pocso case convict Monson Mavunkal. He was later released on bail. Congress MP Benny Behanan rubbished Balan’s accusations. “Balan’s words reveal he lacks confidence in CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his police.

Did the Opposition frame a case against Sudhakaran? What’s wrong with Balan? The CPM wants to distract attention from the wrongdoings of its student outfit SFI,” Behanan told TNIE. “The CPM is keen to ensure that the Sudhakaran case remains in public domain so that the controversial cases against them gets hushed up,” he said. 

