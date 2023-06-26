Home States Kerala

Export of dry tuna: ED raids houses, offices of Lakshadweep MP

The raids were held at Androth in Lakshadweep, New Delhi, besides Kozhikode and Kochi in Kerala.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The houses and offices of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal P P across the country were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday as part of the agency’s probe into the alleged money laundering by him in connection with the export of dry tuna fish (Massmeen) to Sri Lanka. 

The raid at the MP’s house and office at Androth began around 3pm and ended by 4pm, while he was home.

People close to Faizal said the ED team and him reached Androth on the same ship, Corals, on Saturday afternoon. After the raid was over, Faizal asked the ED team to give in writing that they had not recovered any incriminating material. The team complied. Faizal himself arranged the five ED officials’ return ticket to Kochi.

