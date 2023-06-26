Home States Kerala

Kerala: IMD issues yellow and orange alerts in various districts

According to IMD Yellow alert has also been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts for June 27.

Published: 26th June 2023 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a yellow alert in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts of Kerala.

Orange alert has been issued in Idukki district for tomorrow.

Earlier on June 25, IMD said that the southwest monsoon is active now and has covered the whole of Maharashtra and it will move forward in the next two days covering other parts as well.

"The southwest monsoon is active now. It has covered the whole of Maharashtra including Mumbai. Monsoon has also arrived in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and parts of Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu. It will move forward in the next two days and will cover other parts also," Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra said.

Earlier today heavy rains triggered landslides and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh and a landslide on the Chandigarh-Manali highway that blocked the stretch between Mandi and Kullu and aerial shots of the area showed hundreds of commuters stranded on the roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for today and tomorrow in Himachal Pradesh. 

