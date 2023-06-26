Monson Mavunkal case: Sudhakaran and Satheesan to hold talks with Congress high command

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after receiving wholehearted support from the party, Congress state president K Sudhakaran has decided to meet with the high command on Monday, accompanied by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. Their primary intention is to brief the high command about the circumstances surrounding Sudhakaran’s arrest in the Monson Mavunkal fraud case. The leadership also aims to request an extension of the schedule for the Youth Congress presidential election.

Sources confirmed that Sudhakaran and Satheesan have secured an appointment with Rahul Gandhi, and will also meet AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Tariq Anwar, the national general secretary in charge of Kerala, has reached New Delhi from Bhopal and will update Kharge about political developments in Kerala.

Following the endorsement from the central leadership, Sudhakaran, appearing more relaxed than on Saturday, told reporters in Kannur that he has decided not to step down as state president. He announced his intention to file a defamation case against CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani and state secretary M V Govindan. However, Sudhakaran distanced himself from commenting on Govindan and CPM central secretariat leader A K Balan’s allegations. Govindan in New Delhi said he reacted to Sudhakaran based on media reports, Balan made serious allegations against Congress leaders, claiming they targeted Sudhakaran in the Monson case.

“If there are Congress leaders behind my case, let their names be revealed first. I will then respond. Since I am the second accused in the case, I considered stepping down. When the central leadership advised against it, I decided to continue. So, that chapter is closed,” Sudhakaran said.

The CPM leadership’s attempt to further divide the Congress camp did not work. When Balan claimed Congress leaders were behind the case against Sudhakaran and the vigilance case against Satheesan, only senior MP Benny Behanan reacted. The majority of veterans, including Satheesan, remained tight-lipped.

Meanwhile, the state leadership has resolved to urge Kharge to take action to extend the Youth Congress president election. The polling was scheduled to begin from Wednesday, but the leadership has proposed postponing it or reaching a consensus on a candidate. Rahul Mamkoottathil from the ‘A’ group and Abin Varkey from the ‘I’ group, are competing for the post.

“It is unclear whether the High Command will agree to the request. A similar request was made by Kerala during the 2019 Congress state president election, but the central leadership remained firm, and no extension was granted,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE.

The state leadership believes that the ongoing controversy surrounding Sudhakaran has hindered their ability to focus on the YC election. Hence, they have decided to seek additional time before commencing the polling process.

