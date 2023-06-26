Peddlers find newer means to push drugs in Kerala due to tighter vigil at border

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the excise department has tightened its screws on the inter-state drug racket that supplies contrabands to the state, the racket has found alternate means to keep its supply chain intact. To give the excise sleuths engaged in screening at the inter-state checkposts a slip, the drug peddlers travelling in inter-state tourist buses are now breaking their journey before reaching the border.

Thereafter they board public transport buses or use private vehicles to enter the state. They adopt this mode of operation knowing well that screening public transport buses poses a big challenge for the sleuths, while using private vehicles to enter the state through unmanned border roads will help evade detection. A senior excise officer told TNIE that the drug carriers, who board the inter-state tourist buses, mostly from Bengaluru, now get down at small towns before reaching the border. They then travel in the KSRTC or Tamil Nadu transport buses.

“Checking transport buses poses a considerable challenge and they are using it to their advantage. Some use private vehicles and enter the state through pocket roads. The Karode-Mukkola highway is also being used by many since it’s not manned by excise men nor it has any excise checkpoints. The drug peddlers are also doing this to throw the potential informers off track,” the officer said.

According to sources, less than a dozen private inter-state buses ply to Thiruvananthapuram via Nagercoil. Most of them enter the state in the morning. Since their entry is before the peak hour and there are only a limited number of passengers, it’s easy to screen them.

“However, there are logistical issues in checking the transport buses. Profiling of passengers is not easy in transport buses because of their sheer number. There is credible information about drug peddlers exploiting this loophole,” sources added.

