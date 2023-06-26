Home States Kerala

‘Uniform Civil Code not a threat to Muslims alone’

The Sunni leader said that his organisation would provide its opinion on the UCC once the exact details of  the code are made known to the public.

Published: 26th June 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

The fate of important legislations such as the Uniform Civil Code. (File Photo)

The Law commission decided to look at the need for a UCC afresh and seek the views of various stakeholders.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  The proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is an issue that will affect all sections of the society, Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar said. Addressing a  news conference here on Sunday, Kanthapuram said there is a misconception that UCC will affect only Muslims. The code will be dangerous in a country where diverse cultural practices are followed by different communities. The Sunni leader said that his organisation would provide its opinion on the UCC once the exact details of the code are made known to the public.

Kanthapuram further mentioned that he had requested the government to declare a holiday for Eid-ul-Adha, as the existing holiday falls on the day before the festival. He highlighted the difficulties faced by NRIs due to exorbitant airline ticket prices during festival seasons and informed the authorities about this issue. Additionally, his organisation has urged the government to address the scarcity of plus-one seats in the Malabar region.

Kanthapuram hoisted the flag marking the 96th anniversary of the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama. He said Samastha has a role in moulding present-day Kerala. The state taught the lessons of plurality and co-existence when some sections tried to sow the seeds of communal divisions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uniform Civil Code Aboobacker Musaliyar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp