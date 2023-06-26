‘Uniform Civil Code not a threat to Muslims alone’

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is an issue that will affect all sections of the society, Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar said. Addressing a news conference here on Sunday, Kanthapuram said there is a misconception that UCC will affect only Muslims. The code will be dangerous in a country where diverse cultural practices are followed by different communities. The Sunni leader said that his organisation would provide its opinion on the UCC once the exact details of the code are made known to the public.

Kanthapuram further mentioned that he had requested the government to declare a holiday for Eid-ul-Adha, as the existing holiday falls on the day before the festival. He highlighted the difficulties faced by NRIs due to exorbitant airline ticket prices during festival seasons and informed the authorities about this issue. Additionally, his organisation has urged the government to address the scarcity of plus-one seats in the Malabar region.

Kanthapuram hoisted the flag marking the 96th anniversary of the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama. He said Samastha has a role in moulding present-day Kerala. The state taught the lessons of plurality and co-existence when some sections tried to sow the seeds of communal divisions.

