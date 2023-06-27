Home States Kerala

Congress high command support has Sudhakaran heaving sigh of relief

Sudhakaran was on a sticky wicket after his arrest in a cheating case involving Pocso case convict and fraudster Monson Mavunkal.

K Sudhakaran, President of KPCC (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a day when the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau initiated an investigation against him in a graft case, state Congress chief K Sudhakaran secured the support of the party high command, at least for the time being.

However, the Congress national leadership has explicitly conveyed to Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan its displeasure over developments in the state unit of the party.

Sudhakaran was on a sticky wicket after his arrest in a cheating case involving Pocso case convict and fraudster Monson Mavunkal. He was later released on bail. Sudhakaran and Satheesan met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary in-charge of Kerala, Tariq Anwar, on Monday. During their meeting with Anwar, they alleged that the LDF government was indulging in political vendetta against Congress leaders in the state. 

Rahul later tweeted a photo of him holding hands with Sudhakaran and Satheesan, in the presence of Anwar, with the caption: “The Congress party doesn’t fear the politics of intimidation and vendetta.” Anwar later told reporters that the high command has decided to back Sudhakaran.

“There is going to be no change of guard in the state leadership now,” he said. The party high command feels that any action against Sudhakaran at this juncture will provide undue political advantage to the chief minister and the LDF, top Congress sources told TNIE. “The leadership also doesn’t want to disappoint Congress workers,” they said.

Both Sonia and Rahul gave a patient hearing to the Kerala leaders, but bluntly told them that Sudhakaran’s antics were unacceptable, it’s reliably learnt.

