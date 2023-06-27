Kerala government hiding truth about Centre’s aid: J P Nadda

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday accused the LDF government in Kerala of hiding from people the truth about the help extended by the Centre for the state’s development. Nadda, who was speaking at the Vishal Janasabha organised by the party’s district leadership to celebrate the BJP government’s ninth year in power, also highlighted the gold smuggling case and alleged AI-camera scam, and said from ‘God’s Own Country’, Kerala had become a corrupt state

Responding to the state government’s allegations of the Centre’s apathetic attitude towards Kerala, Nadda said it was the Narendra Modi government that widened the narrow four lanes of the national highways in the state to six lanes.

“Though the Centre is helping the state government in its development, the LDF regime is not telling people the truth. During the Prime Minister’s visit, projects worth Rs 3,200 crore were announced for the development of the state’s railway. The Centre allocated funds for the second leg of Kochi Metro development too,” Nadda said. He said before 2014, train tracks were being laid at a slow pace of 6km per day.

“This has now increased to 14km per day. Four crore houses were built in Kerala under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The Centre built 2.43 lakh toilets in one of the most literate states in India. Also, 22 lakh families were brought under Ayushman Bharat, which provides Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage, while 31.8 lakh households in Kerala got water tap connections. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is benefiting 20 lakh farmers in the state,” Nadda said.

Nadda said the state, which was financially sound once, is now Rs 3.5 lakh crore in debt. “After the gold smuggling scam, a new scam involving AI cameras has emerged. From God’s own country, Kerala has become a corrupt state,” Nadda said, adding, “The list of people who went for terrorist training was published three days ago. Of the 35 people in the list, 21 are from Kerala.”

‘Mahagathbandhan will bring back dynasty rule’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP national president J P Nadda said the unity of opposition parties, known as the Mahagathbandhan, would only lead to the resurgence of dynasty rule in the country.

He was addressing a meeting of BJP workers in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Nadda emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought about a change in the political culture by shifting the nation from dynastic rule, appeasement, and vote bank politics to a focus on development.

“If you want to support Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family then support RJD. If you want to support Akhilesh Yadav’s family, and Uddhav’s family, support SP and Shiv Sena. However, if you want to support India, support Modi”, he said.

Nadda said those who imposed the Emergency were now expressing concerns about the jeopardy of democracy. He said the Emergency resulted in the incarceration of numerous people. He questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to London to advocate for democracy and reminded people that during the Emergency, around 1.28 lakh individuals were put behind bars under MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act).

The programme, held at Udaya Palace Kowdiar, was attended by Ministers of State V Muralidharan and Shoba Karandlaje, BJP Prabhari Prakash Javadekar, Saha Prabhari Radha Mohan Singh Agarwal, BJP State President K Surendran, and V V Rajesh.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday accused the LDF government in Kerala of hiding from people the truth about the help extended by the Centre for the state’s development. Nadda, who was speaking at the Vishal Janasabha organised by the party’s district leadership to celebrate the BJP government’s ninth year in power, also highlighted the gold smuggling case and alleged AI-camera scam, and said from ‘God’s Own Country’, Kerala had become a corrupt state Responding to the state government’s allegations of the Centre’s apathetic attitude towards Kerala, Nadda said it was the Narendra Modi government that widened the narrow four lanes of the national highways in the state to six lanes. “Though the Centre is helping the state government in its development, the LDF regime is not telling people the truth. During the Prime Minister’s visit, projects worth Rs 3,200 crore were announced for the development of the state’s railway. The Centre allocated funds for the second leg of Kochi Metro development too,” Nadda said. He said before 2014, train tracks were being laid at a slow pace of 6km per day. “This has now increased to 14km per day. Four crore houses were built in Kerala under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The Centre built 2.43 lakh toilets in one of the most literate states in India. Also, 22 lakh families were brought under Ayushman Bharat, which provides Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage, while 31.8 lakh households in Kerala got water tap connections. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is benefiting 20 lakh farmers in the state,” Nadda said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nadda said the state, which was financially sound once, is now Rs 3.5 lakh crore in debt. “After the gold smuggling scam, a new scam involving AI cameras has emerged. From God’s own country, Kerala has become a corrupt state,” Nadda said, adding, “The list of people who went for terrorist training was published three days ago. Of the 35 people in the list, 21 are from Kerala.” ‘Mahagathbandhan will bring back dynasty rule’ THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP national president J P Nadda said the unity of opposition parties, known as the Mahagathbandhan, would only lead to the resurgence of dynasty rule in the country. He was addressing a meeting of BJP workers in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Nadda emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought about a change in the political culture by shifting the nation from dynastic rule, appeasement, and vote bank politics to a focus on development. “If you want to support Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family then support RJD. If you want to support Akhilesh Yadav’s family, and Uddhav’s family, support SP and Shiv Sena. However, if you want to support India, support Modi”, he said. Nadda said those who imposed the Emergency were now expressing concerns about the jeopardy of democracy. He said the Emergency resulted in the incarceration of numerous people. He questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to London to advocate for democracy and reminded people that during the Emergency, around 1.28 lakh individuals were put behind bars under MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act). The programme, held at Udaya Palace Kowdiar, was attended by Ministers of State V Muralidharan and Shoba Karandlaje, BJP Prabhari Prakash Javadekar, Saha Prabhari Radha Mohan Singh Agarwal, BJP State President K Surendran, and V V Rajesh.