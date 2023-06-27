Luck runs out for murder convict in Kerala who evaded arrest for 27 years

Biju Paul By

ALAPPUZHA: The woman who was arrested for the murder of a housewife 27 years after her conviction was on the move from one place to another—Kottayam to Tamil Nadu to Kothamangalam, finally to Adivad—taking up jobs as a housemaid and a sales girl in a textile shop under different names to escape the police. When police took her into custody on Sunday, Achamma alias Reji, 51, a native of Mavelikkara, was living at Adivad in Ernakulam’s Pothanikkad as ‘Mini Raju’ with her husband and two children. She went into hiding after the Kerala High Court sentenced her to life imprisonment on September 11, 1996.

A picture of Achamma that appeared in a

vernacular daily following the crime in 1990.

It was the only available picture of Achamma

to trace her | Express

Mavelikkara Additional District Court II on Monday sent Reji, of Puthenvelil, Arunoottimangalam, Mavelikkara, to the Women’s Jail, Thiruvananthapuram. Reji was convicted for the murder of housewife Mariamma, a native of Mavelikkara (61), in February 1990. She ‘committed’ the murder with a kitchen knife when she was just 18 years old.

Chengannur DySP M K Binukumar said that she lived under the alias ‘Mini Raju’ at Adivad and worked as an employee in a textile shop there. “Mariyamma was found stabbed to death at her house on February 21, 1990. After the murder, Reji took away her 3.5 sovereign gold chain and earring after chopping off her ears.

Though the police arrested Reji in the case, the Additional District Court, Mavelikkara, acquitted her in 1993. Later, the prosecution filed an appeal in the High Court, which led to the conviction,” the DySP said.

After Reji went into hiding, the police launched a search for her in different states, but she could not be traced. Recently, the Additional District Court-II, Mavelikkara, issued a warrant against the murder convict. The court sent repeated warrants, but the addressee could not be traced. So the judge directed the district police chief to reinvestigate the case, which led to the arrest of the accused.

After the High Court verdict, the convict lived and worked at several places in Kottayam under another name. During the investigation, police found that Reji married a Thuckalay native in 1999, when she was working as a housemaid in Kottayam, and later moved to Tamil Nadu. The team found that Reji returned to Kerala and settled down at an unknown place in the state. There were also rumours that she died of Covid. So police examined the list of people who died of Covid and the details of vaccinated people on the Covin portal. Five years ago, she came back with her family and worked at Kothamangalam before shifting to Adivad, police said.

She was arrested by a police team led by Mavelikkara station house office C Sreejith, SI Prahladhan, senior CPOs Unnikrishna Pillai, Biju Muhammad, N S Subash, Sanju Mol, Muhammad Shefeeq, and Arun Bhaskar, and CPO Bindhu.

The gruesome murder

Mariamma and Pappachan lived in their house in Mankamkuzhy. They were running a vegetable shop near their house. Reji was employed as a maid in their house. However, her rude behaviour irritated the family members. The couple’s sons worked in Gulf countries, and they advised the parents to remove her, and Mariamma did so. Though she was removed from the job, Reji regularly visited the house, as Mariamma was generous towards her. However, Reji nursed a grudge against Mariamma for removing her from the job.

After the murder, in the initial investigation, the police team did not suspect Reji, who is also a distant relative of Mariamma.

During the investigation, police began to zero in on Reji after Pappachan told them that they had removed Reji from the job.

Later, police questioned Reji and found out about Mariamma’s missing ornaments from her house, which led to her arrest in 1990. A police inquest found nine stab injuries on the victim’s body. Mariamma’s husband, Pappachan, died six years ago.

