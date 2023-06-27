No drug-specific test kits in Kerala, excise forced to rely on guesswork

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Of late, excise officers have been cracking down hard on the drug menace, resulting in a spurt in the number of seizures. However, the department’s efforts face serious hurdles due to the absence of test kits that can help identify specific drugs.

Currently, officials have to wait for lab reports — that may take at least six months — to identify the seized narcotics.

Excise sleuths are now using field detection kits that can only identify the broad category of the seized drugs. Since drug-specific kits are yet to make it to the excise arsenal, officers are forced to rely on guesswork while filing reports before the courts.

The excise department registered 2,740 drug cases in the first five months of 2023. Reliable sources say the kits being used now test positive only for a specific group of drugs. To identify the drugs seized, officers have to send the samples to the chief chemical examiner’s lab and wait for six months to one year for the report.

“Currently, the test kits help us know the drug category. For example, the sample might test positive for ‘amphetamine group’ of drugs. Under the amphetamine group come several drugs such as MDMA, meth and MDPR. We do not have the resources to identify the specific drug, and have to wait till the chemical examination result comes out. This has been affecting our functioning,” the source said.

A senior officer told TNIE that if the drugs seized belong to the amphetamine group, the officers mention it as MDMA in the reports to be submitted in the court.

‘Awaiting govt decision on buying new drug test kits’

“Since the accused needs to be chargesheeted at the earliest, we report that the drug seized is MDMA. Later, when the chemical examination report contradicts our initial report, we issue correction reports to the court. That’s how we handle the situation,” the officer added.

According to sources, the department has written to the government to sanction funds for buying new kits and is awaiting a decision. “Using advanced kits, a sample can be tested for specific drugs, and each test is expected to cost `400,” the source added.

The data from Thiruvananthapuram district, according to sources, revealed that about 80% of the drugs that were first deemed to be MDMA by field officers later turned out to be meth. This error has legal repercussions as well. The quantity of drugs deemed as ‘commercial quantity’ is different in each category of drugs. For MDMA, anything above 10g is considered commercial quantity, while for meth, it’s above 50g. Those caught with commercial quantities of drugs can be kept in judicial custody for up to a minimum of 6 months.

