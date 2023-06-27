‘Sensitise cops on Mental Healthcare Act’: Kerala High Court

Home States Kerala

The amicus curiae informed the HC that it was mandatory for the court to refer the matter for further examination to the relevant board. 

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday directed the State Police Chief to ensure that police officers are educated about relevant provisions of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017. This directive aims to guarantee effective compliance with the Act, which will contribute to addressing the grievances of mentally ill individuals. Justice K Babu issued the order on a petition filed by an accused in a Pocso case, challenging the order of the Special Court, Kunnamkulam.

The petitioner, through his wife, filed an application saying he suffers from bipolar disorder with depression and suicidal tendencies, rendering him incapable of defending himself. However, the special court found that he failed to establish that he was mentally unsound and therefore incapable of making his defence.

The petitioner argued that the court was not qualified to determine the accused mental status or analyse medical reports pertaining to the mental illness submitted by the defence.

The amicus curiae informed the HC that it was mandatory for the court to refer the matter for further examination to the relevant board. 

