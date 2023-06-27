Home States Kerala

Student peer counsellors in Kerala to tackle school drug menace

Programmes, presentations and classroom lectures that include the real-life experiences of reformed drug addicts would be organised in schools.

Published: 27th June 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

DRUGS , Ganja ,

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its ongoing campaign against drug abuse, the government plans to equip school students to become peer counsellors. 

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said students who volunteer to become peer counsellors will be able to identify and address drug abuse-related issues of students better and also convey anti-drug messages more effectively with the supervision of professional counsellors and law enforcement agencies.

Delivering the inaugural address at the state-level campaign against drug abuse at the SMV High School here on Monday, the minister reminded schools of their role in creating awareness against drug abuse and the dangers it posed to students. He said the school curriculum would be revised to include awareness against drugs and psychotropic substances and their impact on the younger generation. 

Programmes, presentations and classroom lectures that include the real-life experiences of reformed drug addicts would be organised in schools. Posters, special assemblies and workshops would also be held as part of the campaign.

The minister said workshops would also be organised for parents to sensitise them about the chances of addiction in their children and help them communicate better with the children on the hazards of drug abuse. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drug menace Sivankutty
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp