Student peer counsellors in Kerala to tackle school drug menace

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its ongoing campaign against drug abuse, the government plans to equip school students to become peer counsellors.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said students who volunteer to become peer counsellors will be able to identify and address drug abuse-related issues of students better and also convey anti-drug messages more effectively with the supervision of professional counsellors and law enforcement agencies.

Delivering the inaugural address at the state-level campaign against drug abuse at the SMV High School here on Monday, the minister reminded schools of their role in creating awareness against drug abuse and the dangers it posed to students. He said the school curriculum would be revised to include awareness against drugs and psychotropic substances and their impact on the younger generation.

Programmes, presentations and classroom lectures that include the real-life experiences of reformed drug addicts would be organised in schools. Posters, special assemblies and workshops would also be held as part of the campaign.

The minister said workshops would also be organised for parents to sensitise them about the chances of addiction in their children and help them communicate better with the children on the hazards of drug abuse.

