Two Keralite medicos drown in Russia lake

By Express News Service

KOLLAM/KANNUR: Two medical students from the state drowned in a lake in Russia on Saturday. The deceased are Kollam native Sidharth Sunil, 24, and Kannur native Prathyusha, 24, both fifth-year students at Smolensk Russia Medical University.

Sidharth is from Uliyakovil in Kollam and Prathyusha hails from Muzhappilangad. The mishap occurred when a group of students were on an outing to a lake.  According to Sunil Kumar, Sidharth’s father, the incident occurred around 5 pm on June 24.

“My son and his classmate were out in the evening when his classmate, Prathyusha, accidentally slipped and fell into the lake while taking a selfie. The college authorities informed us that my son jumped into the lake to save the girl. Unfortunately, while attempting to rescue her, he was caught in the currents and drowned,” he said.

The postmortem has been completed, and the bodies will be brought to Kerala after completing legal formalities. Sidharth is survived by his sister Parvathy, father Sunil Kumar, and mother Sandhya Sunil.

Prathyusha is the daughter of the late Prabhanan and Sherly of Muzhappilangad. It was on Saturday night that the university authorities informed her family about the death.

