Undeclared censorship in state, alleges senior Congress leader Chennithala

The government should urgently withdraw the cases registered against journalists, he said. 

Published: 27th June 2023 08:07 AM

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that the state is witnessing unannounced censorship. He was speaking after inaugurating the protest march taken out by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists before the Secretariat demanding the cancellation of false cases slapped on journalists. Chennithala said that all governments are supposed to provide protection.

“It seems cases will be registered against journalists if they are critical of the government. Moreover, a leader, occupying a responsible position, has been challenging the media so that more cases would be registered. The government has banned journalists from entering the Secretariat,” he said, adding that the government should withdraw from its move to curtail media freedom. 

KUWJ president M V Vineetha presided over the protest. CMP leader C P John, KUWJ general secretary R Kiran Babu, former president K P Reji, and senior journalists from across the state attended the march that was taken out from Martyr’s Square to the Secretariat.

