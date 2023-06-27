Home States Kerala

Undertrial detention denial of justice: PDP chairman Abdul Nasar Madani

Speaking to reporters, Madani termed his undertrial detention as denial of justice.

Published: 27th June 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 03:43 PM

PDP chairman Abdul Nasar Madani who arrived in the state on Monday after six years greets his party workers who reached the Kochi airport to welcome him. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: PDP chairman Abdul Nasar Madani, who was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts, arrived in Kerala on Monday after the Karnataka government decided to relax some of the stipulations for the journey. Madani, who landed at Kochi airport around 7.30pm, was received by PDP workers. 

Speaking to reporters, Madani termed his undertrial detention as denial of justice. “The injustice shown to me is also an insult to India’s judicial system. The case against me is fabricated and is hence, continuing for long without a final decision. No one else has been continuing as an undertrial prisoner for years,” he said. Madani had been granted bail on the condition that he does not leave Bengaluru until trial of the case is over.

However, the SC on April 17 granted relaxation in the condition and allowed Madani to visit Kerala till July 8 to meet his ailing father and for ayurveda treatment. However, Madani had been unable to come to Kerala despite the top court’s order as the previous BJP government in Karnataka had insisted that he pay the expenses of the policemen accompanying him on the journey, a sum of around Rs 60 lakh. 

Madani had opposed this saying it would create precedence. Now, The Kerala Police is providing security to Madani and accompanying him.

