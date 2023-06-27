V Venu appointed as new Chief Secretary; Sheikh Darvesh Saheb is new Police Chief

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the appointment of V Venu as the next Chief Secretary and Sheikh Darvesh Saheb as the next state police chief.

They will assume the posts after incumbent Chief Secretary VP Joy and State Police Chief Anil Kant retire on June 30.

A 1990 batch IAS officer, Venu is presently the Additional Chief Secretary of Home and Environment. He was also in charge of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative which was tasked to rebuild the state after the floods of 2018 and 2019.

Additional Chief Secretary (LSG Department) Sarada Muraleedharan, also of the 1990 batch of IAS, is his spouse. Venu and Sarada had sustained injuries in a road accident near Kayamkulam in January this year.

Sheikh Darvesh Saheb, an IPS officer of 1990 batch, was recently promoted to DGP rank and was given charge of Director General, Fire and Rescue Service. A low-profile officer who hails from Cudappah district in Andhra Pradesh, Saheb had also served as ADGP (north Kerala), ADGP (Crime Branch) and ADGP (Vigilance).

