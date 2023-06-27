Home States Kerala

Vigilance starts probe against Congress president Sudhakaran

Speaking to reporters in Kannur on Monday, Prashanth said that Sudhakaran’s weakness is money. 

Published: 27th June 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC President K Sudhakaran. (Photo | EPS)

KPCC President K Sudhakaran. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB), Kozhikode unit, has started a preliminary inquiry against state Congress president K Sudhakaran based on a complaint lodged by Prashanth Babu in June 2021, a former Congress worker. Prashanth was a close associate of Sudhakaran but they parted ways in recent years.

Meanwhile, Vigilance SP K P Abdul Razack has asked the headmaster of Kadachira High School to furnish the service particulars and salary details of Smitha Sudhakaran, wife of K Sudhakaran, who had worked as a teacher in the school. The Vigilance SP has asked the headmaster to give her salary details from 1-1-2001 to May 2018, at the earliest. 

Meanwhile, Prashanth has said that he would give a statement before the VACB on Tuesday as he was summoned to be present in connection with the complaint. Speaking to reporters in Kannur on Monday, Prashanth said that Sudhakaran’s weakness is money. 

“When Sudhakaran was the forest minister, he was involved in many corrupt deals. I had brought it to the attention of the then chief minister A K Antony,” he said. “Though Antony said that the matter would be looked into, nothing happened,” he said.  

“When a person steals continuously, he would be caught eventually. He had collected a huge amount from many persons in connection with the handing over of Chirackal Raja’s High School. Vigilance has summoned me in connection with my complaint and I would appear before the officials on Tuesday,” said Prasanth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau Sudhakaran Congress
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp