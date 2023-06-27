Vigilance starts probe against Congress president Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB), Kozhikode unit, has started a preliminary inquiry against state Congress president K Sudhakaran based on a complaint lodged by Prashanth Babu in June 2021, a former Congress worker. Prashanth was a close associate of Sudhakaran but they parted ways in recent years.

Meanwhile, Vigilance SP K P Abdul Razack has asked the headmaster of Kadachira High School to furnish the service particulars and salary details of Smitha Sudhakaran, wife of K Sudhakaran, who had worked as a teacher in the school. The Vigilance SP has asked the headmaster to give her salary details from 1-1-2001 to May 2018, at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Prashanth has said that he would give a statement before the VACB on Tuesday as he was summoned to be present in connection with the complaint. Speaking to reporters in Kannur on Monday, Prashanth said that Sudhakaran’s weakness is money.

“When Sudhakaran was the forest minister, he was involved in many corrupt deals. I had brought it to the attention of the then chief minister A K Antony,” he said. “Though Antony said that the matter would be looked into, nothing happened,” he said.

“When a person steals continuously, he would be caught eventually. He had collected a huge amount from many persons in connection with the handing over of Chirackal Raja’s High School. Vigilance has summoned me in connection with my complaint and I would appear before the officials on Tuesday,” said Prasanth.

