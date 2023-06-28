Home States Kerala

Days after being fined, KSEB removes fuse of MVD office

If the consumer fails to pay the bill 25 days after issuing the bill, we have the right to disconnect the power supply, which was done in the case of the Kalpetta MVD office as well.

Published: 28th June 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 07:44 AM

KSEB dams have water to produce only 400MU power

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Barely a week after the motor vehicles department (MVD) penalised a jeep of the KSEB for violation, the electricity board on Tuesday disconnected the power supply to the MVD office in Kalpetta for non-payment of a bill. 

The MVD had on June 22 slapped a fine of `20,500 on the jeep of the KSEB Kalpetta office for carrying poles and other equipment used for cutting tree branches. The violation was caught on the AI cameras installed recently.

On Tuesday, the KSEB officials confirmed that the fuse of the MVD office was removed for its failure to pay the bill. Though the KSEB restored the power connection after the MVD office settled the bill, social media celebrated the ‘revenge moment’ of the board through memes and reels. 

“A consumer is supposed to pay the bill within 10 days of the bill date. After that, a 15-day period is given to pay the bill with a penalty. If the consumer fails to pay the bill 25 days after issuing the bill, we have the right to disconnect the power supply, which was done in the case of the Kalpetta MVD office as well.

Disconnecting the power supply to the office that slapped a fine on the KSEB was just a coincidence,” said an official with the KSEB office in Kalpetta. After the penalty was slapped, KSEB officials said the vehicle was engaged in an emergency service to restore the power supply.

The officials said jeeps are used to transport poles and other equipment for restoring power supply as the department does not have an adequate number of heavy vehicles to carry such equipment.

