Kerala Administrative Service officers can use suffix with their names

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The newly appointed officers under the Kerala Administrative Service can use the ‘KAS’ suffix with their names like IAS and IPS officers. The state cabinet which met on Tuesday decided to permit the officers to use the KAS tag after their names.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the cabinet decision while declaring the passing-out of the first batch of officers at the E Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall at the legislative complex. A total of 104 officers have successfully completed the 18-month-long training. The CM also gave certificates to five officers at the function.

The CM reminded the officers that the happiness seen on the face of people who come to meet them will be the greatest contribution they can make to the civil service. He also expressed hope that the newly appointed officers will raise the quality of the service.

“Since the officers from KAS are from within the state, we won’t have to face the problem of losing good officers to other states. The IAS officers from other states who opt for Kerala cadre often have a tendency to go back to their mother states. In that process, good officers whom the state wanted to retain here go to their own states,” he said.

The training of the first batch was completed in two successive sessions. In the first session, the trainees underwent a foundation course and a core course. They also completed their institutional training at the National Institute of Speech and Hearing, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, Startup Mission, and Institute for Watershed Development and Management in Kerala. A 21-day Bharat Darshan programme was also held for them.

During their training period, the trainees were attached to civil supplies department, cooperative department, general education department, industry department, labour offices, RDO, sub-collector offices, social justice department, treasury department and survey department. They were also attached to the Police Training School in Thrissur.

