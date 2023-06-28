Kerala varsity to permanently debar former SFI leader accused of forgery

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala has decided to permanently debar former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas who secured admission in MSM College, Kayamkulam, using a forged degree certificate. The decision was taken at a meeting of the outgoing Syndicate of the varsity here on Tuesday.

The Syndicate also decided to scrutinise all certificates issued by other universities that were used by students to secure admission to KU courses in the last 10 years.

A permanent mechanism will be set up at KU to check certificates of other universities. Committees will also be formed at the college level to check the genuineness of the certificates brought by students from other universities.

KU will summon authorities of MSM College, who gave admission to Nikhil, for a direct hearing. The then Principal of the college and teachers who were part of the admission committee will be summoned.

“Further action against the college will be decided after the hearing by a committee comprising the Registrar, Controller of Examinations and director of IQAC cell,” said a Syndicate member.

The Syndicate also tasked a former Additional Secretary of the Law Department to probe complaints against Deputy Registrar D S Santhosh Kumar. The official was accused of summoning a woman employee, who was on maternity leave, to the varsity and making her wait outside the office for hours.

