Kochi firm that provided fake certificate to Nikhil Thomas has 20 cases against it

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi-based firm that issued a fake degree certificate to former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas has a history of indulging in fraudulent activities, with over 20 cases registered against it since October 2022. Last year, the firm, Orion Solutions in Palarivattom, was involved in fake overseas recruitment activities, and its suspicious activities had been flagged by the Special Branch of the Kerala Police.

In fact, its MD Saju Sasidharan, 42, a native of Alappuzha, was arrested in connection with multiple cheating and forgery cases earlier and even served jail time before being released on bail.

The firm, situated in Palarivattom, has now come under scrutiny again after Nikhil confessed to receiving the forged certificate from the agency’s office in Palarivattom. He was brought to the office on Tuesday for evidence collection.

The police had launched an investigation against the firm, which has offices in Palarivattom and Kaloor, based on intelligence inputs provided by the Special Branch. By October 2022, complaints were filed by several individuals who had paid money to the company for working or migrating abroad. Following this, multiple cases were registered against Orion Solutions at police stations across Ernakulam. In Ernakulam police station alone, 11 cases were registered last year.

Kayakulam police take Nikhil Thomas and Abin C Raj to Orion Solutions at Palarivattom in Kochi on Tuesday for evidence collection | T P Sooraj

“A total of 15 cases are registered against the firm across police stations in the city, including at Ernakulam North, Palarivattom, Ernakulam Central, and Kannamaly stations. The most recent case was registered this January at Ernakulam Central police station,” said an official, adding that Saju had spent over six months in jail and was released recently.

The police said Orion Solutions engaged in forgery to deceive individuals who sought jobs abroad.

“Their main targets were people searching for jobs in the medical field in Poland and Malta and those looking to work as drivers or hotel management staff in the two countries. The firm also took money from students aspiring to join foreign universities for higher studies, and often presented them with forged visa documents. They also advertised job opportunities in Malta,” explained an officer.

However, what has baffled Kochi City police is the lack of information regarding the fake certificates produced and issued by the company, despite multiple interrogations of Saju and his staff. The police are currently analysing the computers and hard disks seized from Orion Solutions to uncover any evidence of forged certificates.

“It’s possible that this information wasn’t revealed during the earlier investigation, as the focus then was primarily on overseas recruitment fraud. We need to investigate whether Saju had assistance from others in producing fake certificates. Some of the victims who were cheated by the firm with false promises of jobs abroad are claiming that Saju also offered them MBA certificates. A thorough investigation is required to address the new allegations,” the officer said.

Abin Raj taken for evidence collection

ALAPPUZHA: Abin C Raj, the second accused in the degree certificate forgery case involving former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas, was taken for evidence collection in Kochi on Tuesday. He was arrested from Kochi airport when he arrived from Maldives in the wee hours of Tuesday. Abin returned to the state when the police were planning to issue a ‘red corner’ notice to nab him.

“Abin Raj obtained the fake certificate from a Kochi-based agency. After collecting evidence, he will be produced in court on Wednesday,” the DySP said. Abin Raj, a native of Kandalloor in Kayamkulam, is a former secretary of SFI Kayamkulam area committee and district secretariat member.

