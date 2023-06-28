KSRTC bus crew to revert to khaki uniforms soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC bus drivers and conductors are set to return to their khaki uniforms after an eight-year hiatus. Female conductors will don khaki churidar and overcoats as part of the uniform change.

“The management has held talks with the trade unions regarding the uniform. Samples of various textile companies including National Textile Corporation have been considered. A final decision will be taken soon,” said an officer. The Indian Oil Corporation will sponsor the implementation of new uniforms. The uniform of inspectors will be changed from off-white shirt and black pants while those of mechanical staff will be changed from ash to blue. Additionally, employees will be given badges based on their seniority.

The change in uniform comes after KSRTC transitioned from khaki to blue uniforms in 2015 under CMD Antony Chacko. However, the decision faced criticism from employees who raised concerns about the payment of uniform allowances. "We used to get the fabric for stitching the uniform long back. Later the KSRTC started giving a yearly uniform allowance.

The allowance was raised to Rs 1,200 for a pair and we used to get money for two pairs. However, the payment became irregular. The uniform change was effected when the allowance dues mounted in 2015. But we never received any allowance since then. The change was effected without following the Motor Vehicle Act," said the general secretary of Kerala State Road Transport Employees Union, M G Rahul.

Even when plans are afoot to switch to a new uniform, the employees demanded KSRTC to pay the uniform allowance dues. “I was fined for not wearing a uniform even when the management was not giving a uniform allowance. Khaki is more comfortable for the crew when compared to the light blue shirt,” said a driver.

