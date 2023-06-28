Home States Kerala

Nod for 2nd building at Cyber Park in Kozhikode

A cabinet sub-committee has been formed to take decisions and submit recommendations on paddy procurement.

Published: 28th June 2023 07:46 AM

Nod for 2nd building at Cyber Park in Kozhikode

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to amend the order on self-attestation of documents for various government services. The government order issued on October 7, 2021, lifted the requirement for attestation by a gazetted officer or notary. The new amendment will exclude cases in which self-attestation by a specific officer is required under any law.

A cabinet sub-committee has been formed to take decisions and submit recommendations on paddy procurement. 

The meeting also decided to grant Rs 10 lakh to the family of  Nihal Noushad, 11, who was mauled to death by stray dogs in Kannur, from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

The cabinet gave sanction for constructing a second building at Cyber Park in Kozhikode for `184 crore. A sum of `100 crore will be sanctioned from the KIIFB.

A sanction will be given to assistant session judges and chief judicial magistrates to hear appeals on verdicts issued by first-class magistrates. The cabinet approved the draft bill and finance memorandum for this. 

The meeting assigned the Health Department to take steps for the treatment of Malappuram native Shaheen, who is suffering from Systemic onset Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis.

CABINET OKAYS CREATION OF 6,043 POSTS IN SCHOOLS
T’Puram: The cabinet has approved the creation of 5,944 teaching and 99 non-teaching posts in schools for the 2022-23 academic year. The creation of new posts in 2,326 schools, with retrospective effect from October 1, 2022, is expected to incur an additional expense of D58.99 crore annually on the exchequer. The CMO said, 3,101 posts will be created in 1,114 government schools and 2,942 in 1,212 aided schools. The issue of excess posts will be addressed through the redeployment of teachers.

