Opposition takes up bribery allegations against CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after senior journalist G Sakthidaran came up with serious bribe allegations against a top CPM leader, the Opposition has latched on to it, challenging the LDF government and asking whether they have the guts to slap a case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Talking to reporters at Kerala House, the Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, rued about the lack of investigation regarding revelations against the Chief Minister. Within hours of Sakthidaran’s Facebook post on Monday, senior Congress MP Benny Behanan demanded that a case be taken where the senior journalist’s statement should also be recorded. If Sakthidaran had not mentioned Pinarayi’s name in the Facebook post, Satheesan had no qualms about dragging the Chief Minister’s name.

Echoing Behanan’s sentiments, the Leader of the Opposition, too, urged that the Police should record Sakthidaran’s statement. “Since Sakthidaran is firm in his stand, a probe should be initiated on where the money was taken and from where it had come. Let Sakthidaran come out and clarify which minister’s car was used for this operation,” Satheesan said.

Benny Behanan has since approached the State Police Chief with a complaint seeking action. Meanwhile, Satheesan also recalled an online portal’s news against Pinarayi, who had allegedly bought 1500 acres worth of property in Tamil Nadu and Kerala with the connivance of the real estate agents.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after senior journalist G Sakthidaran came up with serious bribe allegations against a top CPM leader, the Opposition has latched on to it, challenging the LDF government and asking whether they have the guts to slap a case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Talking to reporters at Kerala House, the Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, rued about the lack of investigation regarding revelations against the Chief Minister. Within hours of Sakthidaran’s Facebook post on Monday, senior Congress MP Benny Behanan demanded that a case be taken where the senior journalist’s statement should also be recorded. If Sakthidaran had not mentioned Pinarayi’s name in the Facebook post, Satheesan had no qualms about dragging the Chief Minister’s name. Echoing Behanan’s sentiments, the Leader of the Opposition, too, urged that the Police should record Sakthidaran’s statement. “Since Sakthidaran is firm in his stand, a probe should be initiated on where the money was taken and from where it had come. Let Sakthidaran come out and clarify which minister’s car was used for this operation,” Satheesan said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Benny Behanan has since approached the State Police Chief with a complaint seeking action. Meanwhile, Satheesan also recalled an online portal’s news against Pinarayi, who had allegedly bought 1500 acres worth of property in Tamil Nadu and Kerala with the connivance of the real estate agents.