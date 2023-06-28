Home States Kerala

UDF, LDF look to cash in on BJP’s Manipur setback

Fronts decide to set right their relations with Christian communities

LDF leaders including KC (M) chairman Jose K Mani at a meeting organised by the Left Front against the violence in Manipur, in Kottayam on Tuesday | Express

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: As Manipur has been burning for the past couple of months, it appears that Kerala is set to face its political implications. With the Manipur violence emerging as a setback to the Christian outreach programme of the Kerala unit of the BJP, the Left and the UDF have decided to cash in on the situation and set right their relations with the Christian communities in the state.

The violence, which commenced in Manipur on May 3, shortly after BJP leaders launched massive Christian outreach programmes by visiting bishop houses and Christian homes on Easter day, foiled the efforts of the leaders. Taking advantage of the opportunity, the UDF and LDF, especially Kerala Congress splinter groups on both sides, have been organising a range of protest programmes, in support of Christian communities, who are concerned over the developments in Manipur.

While Congress took the early advantage with the visit of MPs Hibi Eden and Dean Kuriakose to the riot-hit areas in Manipur, the LDF has started holding demonstrations at district and assembly constituency levels from Tuesday to protest against the delay in settling the issues in Manipur and express solidarity to the people there. 

As part of it, LDF organised a ‘Bahujana Sangamam’ in Kottayam on Tuesday. Inaugurating the protest meeting, Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani said that genocide is taking place in Manipur similar to what happened during the partition of India.

“The main culprit in this is the BJP. A blatant minority hunt is going on in Manipur, similar to what happened in Gujarat. The world has realised who fuelled hatred by labelling the Christian tribals as people of other religions. As many as 220 Christian churches, five seminaries and several educational institutions were destroyed during the first 36 hours when the insurgents launched their attack in Manipur. About 3,000 villages, big and small, were destroyed. Houses, places of worship and villages were marked and destroyed. Complaints are rife that Manipur violence is a government-sponsored riot like Gujarat riots,” he said. 

“The prime minister of the country remains silent. Despite Olympic gold medallist Mary Kom publicly lamenting that her state is burning, and the leaders of Manipur’s opposition parties waiting in Delhi for 10 days seeking Centre’s intervention, the prime minister did not respond to the developments even in his Man Ki Baath Programme. Because the events were part of the BJP’s agenda,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress Kottayam district committee organised a Manipur Solidarity dharna in Thirunakkara on Monday. Inaugurating the dharna, CSI central Kerala diocese president, Bishop Malayil Sabu Koshi demanded the urgent intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government to end the violence in Manipur. “Manipur has been witnessing one of the worst genocides India has ever seen. The government should intervene to prevent the move to annihilate the believers,” he said.

