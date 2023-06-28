V Venu to be chief secretary, Shaik Darvesh police chief

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet has chosen V Venu and Shaik Darvesh Saheb as the next Chief Secretary and State Police Chief, respectively. Both officers, of the 1990 batch of IAS and IPS, respectively, will assume office after incumbent Chief Secretary V P Joy and State Police Chief Anil Kant retire on June 30.

Venu, who is presently Additional Chief Secretary heading the Home, Vigilance and Environment departments, will continue as chief secretary until retirement in August next year. Though there were a few officers senior to Venu in the Kerala cadre, he was chosen for the top post as the others either opted to continue on central deputation or were scheduled to retire soon.

Venu is noted for his stints as director and secretary of the tourism department during which strong public-private ties were forged in the sector. It was during his stint as secretary of the culture department that the International Theatre Festival of Kerala was launched. Venu was also in charge of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative that was tasked with rebuilding the state after the floods of 2018 and 2019.

Additional Chief Secretary (LSG Department) Sarada Muraleedharan, also of 1990 IAS batch, is his spouse. She is tipped to succeed Venu after he retires. Venu and Sarada were badly injured in a road accident near Kayamkulam in January this year and rejoined service a few months ago after treatment.

Meanwhile, Saheb was recently promoted to the DGP rank and was given the charge of director general, Fire and Rescue Services. Hailing from Cudappah district in Andhra Pradesh, Saheb maintains a low profile in the force. After his elevation as ADGP, Saheb had headed vigilance, crime branch, north zone and law and order wings.

Dr V Venu

1990 batch IAS

Native of Kerala

Currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary for Home, Vigilance, and Environment

Previously held positions include Director and Secretary of Tourism, Secretary of Culture, Principal Secretary of Revenue, and CEO of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative

Tenure up to August 2024

Shaik Darvesh Saheb

1990 batch IPS

Presently holds the position of Director General of Fire and Rescue Service

Native of Cudappah in Andhra Pradesh

Previously served as ADGP Vigilance, Crime Branch, and North Zone ADGP.Has worked as Assistant Director and Deputy Director at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad

Also served as Additional Excise Commissioner and Director of the Kerala Police Academy

His current tenure is up to July 2024

