Home States Kerala

Vidya admits to forging certificates to get job in Karindalam college

According to Nileshwar police, Vidya said that she forged the certificates to have an advantage over other candidates, most of whom possessed the same qualifications.

Published: 28th June 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

K Vidya

K Vidya, accused of forging teaching experience certificates, has admitted that she forged the documents to get a job, said Nileshwar police.

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: K Vidya, accused of forging teaching experience certificates, has admitted that she forged the documents to get a job, said Nileshwar police. On Tuesday, Vidya gave a statement before Nileshwar police in connection with the case in which she had forged experience certificates to get a job at Government Arts and Science College, Karindalam. 

She had allegedly submitted two experience certificates in the college at the time of interview, saying she had worked as a Malayalam guest lecturer in Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, during 2018-19 and 2020-21. As she got the job, she taught at the college in Karindalam from June 2022 to March 2023. 

This year, Vidya allegedly submitted the same fake certificates at Rajeev Gandhi Memorial Government College, Attappadi. To clear doubts regarding the genuineness of the certificates, the college authorities sent the certificates to Maharaja’s College for verification and got a reply that they were forged. 

Following this, Karindalam college authorities also wrote to Maharaja’s College to check Vidya’s experience certificate. As the issue turned controversial,  Karindalam college principal-in-charge Jaison V Joseph filed a complaint against Vidya with Nileshwar police. Attappadi College also filed a case with Agali police, and Maharaja’s College too filed a complaint with Kochi Central police.

According to Nileshwar police, Vidya said that she forged the certificates to have an advantage over other candidates, most of whom possessed the same qualifications. She told police that she forged the certificates herself without seeking anybody’s help. 

After recording Vidya’s statement, police produced her before Judicial First Class Magistrate Court - II in Hosdurg. The court granted her interim bail and asked her to appear before the probing officer on June 28 and 29. The court will take up the bail plea on June 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Vidya certificates forging
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp