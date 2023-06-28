Vidya admits to forging certificates to get job in Karindalam college

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: K Vidya, accused of forging teaching experience certificates, has admitted that she forged the documents to get a job, said Nileshwar police. On Tuesday, Vidya gave a statement before Nileshwar police in connection with the case in which she had forged experience certificates to get a job at Government Arts and Science College, Karindalam.

She had allegedly submitted two experience certificates in the college at the time of interview, saying she had worked as a Malayalam guest lecturer in Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, during 2018-19 and 2020-21. As she got the job, she taught at the college in Karindalam from June 2022 to March 2023.

This year, Vidya allegedly submitted the same fake certificates at Rajeev Gandhi Memorial Government College, Attappadi. To clear doubts regarding the genuineness of the certificates, the college authorities sent the certificates to Maharaja’s College for verification and got a reply that they were forged.

Following this, Karindalam college authorities also wrote to Maharaja’s College to check Vidya’s experience certificate. As the issue turned controversial, Karindalam college principal-in-charge Jaison V Joseph filed a complaint against Vidya with Nileshwar police. Attappadi College also filed a case with Agali police, and Maharaja’s College too filed a complaint with Kochi Central police.

According to Nileshwar police, Vidya said that she forged the certificates to have an advantage over other candidates, most of whom possessed the same qualifications. She told police that she forged the certificates herself without seeking anybody’s help.

After recording Vidya’s statement, police produced her before Judicial First Class Magistrate Court - II in Hosdurg. The court granted her interim bail and asked her to appear before the probing officer on June 28 and 29. The court will take up the bail plea on June 30.

