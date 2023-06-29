Home States Kerala

After 13-day-long wait for mom, baby jumbo from Attappadi bids goodbye to world

The calf was found by MNREGA workers in an estate in Palur on June 15 and had been under the forest department’s care.

Published: 29th June 2023

The one year old baby elephant which was being nursed by the personnel of the Forest department in Pallur , Attappadi on Friday.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The tale of the one-year-old baby elephant that was separated from its herd a fortnight ago ended in heartbreak on Tuesday. After a 13-day-long wait for its mother to accompany it back to the forest, the elephant calf, nicknamed Krishna, died at the Bommiyampadi camp shed in Attappadi around 11.30pm.

The calf was found by MNREGA workers in an estate in Palur on June 15 and had been under the forest department’s care. It looked tired since Tuesday morning and was treated by veterinary surgeon David Abraham. By evening, it ate grass and lactogen-mixed food. However, the baby jumbo’s condition deteriorated and it breathed its last at night.

Soon after it was found on June 15, the calf was taken back to the forest and left near its herd by the rapid response team of Pudur forest station.

However, it returned to the premises of a house in Palur by evening. Forest personnel tried to reunite the baby with the herd but the mother elephant didn’t accept the calf.

On June 16, the personnel built a bamboo cage in the forest and kept the calf inside hoping its mother would break the cage and take the calf away. Krishna was given food, water and fruits. However, the mother elephant never returned. 

On June 17, it was brought to Bommiyampadi, placed in a temporary cage and provided tender coconut water, watermelon and other fruits. Though it looked healthy and kept running around in the initial days, the calf fell weak and died on Tuesday. The carcass was buried in the forest.

