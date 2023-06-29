Home States Kerala

BJP may revamp state committee in Kerala ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Aiming to assess the ground situation and strategise the campaign, the BJP has launched a 10-day door-to-door campaign across the state celebrating the ninth year of Modi rule at the Centre. 

Published: 29th June 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Preparing for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is planning to revamp the state committee by removing non-performers and bringing in fresh faces aimed at rejuvenating the party. According to sources, the national leadership is conducting a performance appraisal of state leaders. The move comes in the backdrop of the visit of national organisational general secretary B L Santhosh and national president J P Nadda. However, there is no plan for a leadership change. 

Aiming to assess the ground situation and strategise the campaign, the BJP has launched a 10-day door-to-door campaign across the state celebrating the ninth year of Modi rule at the Centre. 

Besides, senior leaders have been tasked to visit 1,000 influential persons in each parliament constituency. Community leaders, retired defence personnel, families of soldiers who died in action and beneficiaries of Union government welfare schemes have been included in the list. The campaign which started on June 20 will conclude on Friday.

Though the Christian communities in Kerala had been cosying up to the BJP recently, the riots in Manipur forced the Church to rethink its support to the saffron party. 

“The Manipur riots are unfortunate, but the BJP has no role in it. The Union government will intervene to solve the issues and we will try to dispel the misapprehensions of the community. It is not a communal riot as propagated by some vested interests. The situation will be brought back to normalcy soon and the conspiracy will be exposed,” said BJP Minority Morcha national vice president Noble Mathew.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections BJP J P Nadda
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp