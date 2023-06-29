BJP may revamp state committee in Kerala ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Preparing for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is planning to revamp the state committee by removing non-performers and bringing in fresh faces aimed at rejuvenating the party. According to sources, the national leadership is conducting a performance appraisal of state leaders. The move comes in the backdrop of the visit of national organisational general secretary B L Santhosh and national president J P Nadda. However, there is no plan for a leadership change.

Aiming to assess the ground situation and strategise the campaign, the BJP has launched a 10-day door-to-door campaign across the state celebrating the ninth year of Modi rule at the Centre.

Besides, senior leaders have been tasked to visit 1,000 influential persons in each parliament constituency. Community leaders, retired defence personnel, families of soldiers who died in action and beneficiaries of Union government welfare schemes have been included in the list. The campaign which started on June 20 will conclude on Friday.

Though the Christian communities in Kerala had been cosying up to the BJP recently, the riots in Manipur forced the Church to rethink its support to the saffron party.

“The Manipur riots are unfortunate, but the BJP has no role in it. The Union government will intervene to solve the issues and we will try to dispel the misapprehensions of the community. It is not a communal riot as propagated by some vested interests. The situation will be brought back to normalcy soon and the conspiracy will be exposed,” said BJP Minority Morcha national vice president Noble Mathew.

KOCHI: Preparing for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is planning to revamp the state committee by removing non-performers and bringing in fresh faces aimed at rejuvenating the party. According to sources, the national leadership is conducting a performance appraisal of state leaders. The move comes in the backdrop of the visit of national organisational general secretary B L Santhosh and national president J P Nadda. However, there is no plan for a leadership change. Aiming to assess the ground situation and strategise the campaign, the BJP has launched a 10-day door-to-door campaign across the state celebrating the ninth year of Modi rule at the Centre. Besides, senior leaders have been tasked to visit 1,000 influential persons in each parliament constituency. Community leaders, retired defence personnel, families of soldiers who died in action and beneficiaries of Union government welfare schemes have been included in the list. The campaign which started on June 20 will conclude on Friday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Though the Christian communities in Kerala had been cosying up to the BJP recently, the riots in Manipur forced the Church to rethink its support to the saffron party. “The Manipur riots are unfortunate, but the BJP has no role in it. The Union government will intervene to solve the issues and we will try to dispel the misapprehensions of the community. It is not a communal riot as propagated by some vested interests. The situation will be brought back to normalcy soon and the conspiracy will be exposed,” said BJP Minority Morcha national vice president Noble Mathew.