Congress and BJP train guns at Kerala CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition parties, Congress and BJP, have intensified their attacks on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following the allegations made by G Sakthidaran, a former associate editor of Deshabhimani who was expelled from the CPM and the daily for anti-party activities. Congress not only criticized Pinarayi and his government but also targeted the BJP for the alleged inaction of central agencies in addressing the issue.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that though the state police were instructed to register a case, they instead handed over the petition for inquiry to the ADGP. “The government and the police are downplaying the accusation raised by Sakthidaran. He raised a grave accusation. In any event like this, the police should file an FIR and register a case. However, the DGP handed over the petition received from Congress leader Benny Behanan to the ADGP. This is against the police rules,” he said. Chennithala also alleged an understanding between the CPM and BJP on this matter. He questioned Union Minister V Muraleedharan’s statement that the central agencies could not take up the new allegations against the CM based solely on a petition.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran came out against the police for not registering a case against Pinarayi based on the allegations. “There is no need to doubt Sakthidharan. He has given enough evidence regarding the allegations. But, the government is not ready to take any action. Will the police investigate the issue? CPM had threatened a youngster to lodge a complaint against me. That is being investigated by vigilance. But, a serious allegation raised by a senior journalist is not being investigated,” he said.

BJP state president K Surendran urged the government to take action based on Sakthidharan’s allegations. He emphasized the seriousness of Sakthidharan’s claim that he witnessed a multimillion-rupee deal. He also demanded Pinarayi respond to an allegation reported in ‘Lede’ regarding realtors purchasing land in different states on behalf of the chief minister.

