Demand for change in operation theatre uniform triggers raging debate in Kerala

The students has requested the authorities that they are allowed to wear attire in line with their religious dress code inside the operation theatre.

Published: 29th June 2023 07:22 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of female students of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College has requested the authorities that they be allowed to wear attire in line with their religious dress code inside the operation theatre, triggering a debate among the medical community. 

Medical experts and senior doctors have come out against the demand, insisting strict adherence to the dress code in operation theatres as any breach in infection control protocol could compromise patients’ safety.  

Seven students belonging to Muslim community approached the MCH Principal Dr Linette J Morris on Monday requesting permission to wear long-sleeved scrub jackets and surgical hoods in operation theatres, due to religious reasons. It would allow them to maintain sterile precautions as well as Hijab, they said. The students also complained that they are not comfortable with half-sleeved tops. The principal has decided to form a committee of experts to examine the demand.

Dr Linette said the students were briefed on the technical aspects of the theatre dress code when they gave the complaint. “We follow an internationally accepted system. There are issues in changing it. We have to follow it because only then the patient is safe. We cannot change it offhand,” she said. She will convene meeting of experts from surgery, infectious disease and nursing in 10 days. However, surgeons and infectious diseases experts vehemently opposed the idea of changing the dress code.  

“Infection-control protocol has evolved over time. Any breach will result in patient getting infected. We should not break the protocol which is based on scientific evidence,” said ex-president of Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association and orthopaedic surgeon Dr Binoy  S.One is required to follow rules and regulations while joining an organisation or a professional course, he said. It is not right to seek exemption. “I don’t think it will set a right precedence to drag religion, caste and creed,” he said.

Head of General Surgery Department at MCH and founder secretary of Vascular Society of Kerala Dr R C Sreekumar said wearing full sleeves was banned because doctors wash their hands thoroughly up to elbow before the surgery. 

Usually before surgeries, the surgeons change into half-sleeve top and pants. They scrub up hands in running water till the elbow. 

Then they get assistance to wear a full sleeve apron, head cover and goggles. The students on the other hand have to wear the short sleeve shirt and pants at the operation theatre.

Dr Sajith Kumar R, Professor Emeritus in Infectious Diseases, said everybody in the theatre is part of the surgery  in some way or other and hence everyone from attenders to doctors has to follow the protocol. 

