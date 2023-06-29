IAS reshuffle: Bishwanath is additional chief secretary of Home and Vigilance departments

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Wednesday posted Bishwanath Sinha as Additional Chief Secretary of the Home and Vigilance departments. The 1992 batch IAS officer is currently Additional Chief Secretary, Finance. The order was issued a day after the government named V Venu as the next Chief Secretary.

A P M Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, has been given full additional charge of Medical Education, including Kerala University of Health Sciences, in addition to his existing additional charges.

Sharmila Mary Joseph, Principal Secretary, Local Self-Government, will hold full additional charge of the Women and Child Development, besides existing additional charges. Rabindra Kumar Agarwal, on repatriation from Central deputation, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Finance.

Sanjay M Kaul, Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, and Secretary, Election Department, will hold the full additional charge of Secretary, Finance, besides existing additional charges until Agarwal joins.

K S Srinivas, Principal Secretary, Fisheries, will hold full additional charge of Ports, while Rathan U Kelkar, Secretary, Electronics and IT, has been given full additional charge of Environment, in addition to existing additional charges. Biju K, Secretary, Public Works, will hold full additional charge of the Tourism Department.

A Kowsigan, Director, Animal Husbandry, has been posted as Commissioner for Land Revenue. He will hold full additional charges of Commissioner of Disaster Management; State Project Manager, National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project; and Director, Animal Husbandry. Seeram Sambasiva Rao, Director, Survey and Land Records, will hold full additional charge of Director, Dairy Development.

Abdul Nasar B, Additional Secretary, Revenue, will hold full additional charges of Housing Commissioner and Secretary, Kerala State Housing Board. Gopalakrishnan K, Director, Scheduled Castes Development, will hold full additional charge of Director, Backward Classes Development.

